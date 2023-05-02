The Final Straight To Ukrainian Counteroffensive

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine claimed that the country is “at the final straight” to the counteroffensive. The country’s General Staff only has to decide how, where and when to launch offensive operations.

In its turn, the White House said that the United States will soon provide additional packages of military assistance to Ukraine; while Washington has already handed over almost everything that Kiev has asked for.

The Russian side also confirms that Kiev is ready for the upcoming escalation, and Moscow “carefully monitors” the enemy’s actions.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian military plans to return Crimea to its control during the offensive. The head of the peninsula has repeatedly responded to the ambitious statements from Kiev, assuring that the republic is ready to meet the Nazis. There are enough forces on the peninsula and a deep-echeloned defense has been built.

To date, it is not clear whether the Ukrainian military would risk attacking Crimea without having the necessary naval forces, while attempts to pass through the isthmus are fraught with the probability of terrible losses.

On the evening of May 1, Ukrainian drones again unsuccessfully targeted Crimea.

However, in order to get to the peninsula, Kiev still needs to break up the Russian grouping in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. They are expected to become the main battlefield for the Ukrainian offensive.

A member of the Russian Council in the Zaporozhye region said that Kiev has completed the transfer of reserve units from central Ukraine to the region. By the end of this week, the 116th and 118th brigades of the territorial defense, as well as the 46th airborne assault brigade, should arrive at the contact line.

For example, ammunition and military equipment of the 46th airborne assault brigade were stored in Pavlograd. On the night of May 1, Russian aviation struck warehouses containing ammunition, fuel and air defense systems in this city. Kiev was going to supply fuel and weapons to the Ukrainian grouping in the Zaporozhye direction.

The head of the Wagner PMC warns that the Ukrainian side is ready to attack and has everything necessary for the offensive operations.

On May 1, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces stated that Ukrainian troops attempted to conduct counterattacks on certain sections of Bakhmut in the DPR. However, he could not boast of any success.

So far, there have no significant changes on the front lines in Eastern Ukraine. Positional battles and artillery duels continue.

The Ukrainian command is pulling additional forces to the front, preparing for a counteroffensive; while the Russian military is preparing its defense, ready to counterattack if Ukrainian plan fails.

SOUTH FRONT