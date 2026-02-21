REPOST CIA Manual Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare - Central Intelligence Agency





WarScript

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5i7QsUzdTu8





CIA Manual Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare | Central Intelligence Agency









This video opens a sealed vault from the Cold War: a real CIA manual on Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare — created to train insurgents in the fine art of influence, subversion, and psychological manipulation.





For the first time, you’ll experience this covert document in immersive audio form — not as fiction, but as strategic design. This is not a theory. These are actual instructions from the Central Intelligence Agency, intended to reshape perception, provoke action, and weaponize belief systems in unconventional warfare.



