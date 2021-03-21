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2 Wings Of The Same Bird - Repubs And Dems Ruled By Council on Foreign Relations
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32 views • March 21, 2021
See my previous videos to learn about the Council on Foreign Relations who REALLY RULES The United States of America
https://www.brighteon.com/8726f257-578a-4b73-a304-1ae438d6bdef
https://www.brighteon.com/27613388-77b3-4814-9a39-fe72ee938467
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https://www.brighteon.com/8726f257-578a-4b73-a304-1ae438d6bdef
https://www.brighteon.com/27613388-77b3-4814-9a39-fe72ee938467
Please Support My Work, ALL Donations Go Directly To Website Development and Content Creation:
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
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