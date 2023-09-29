Create New Account
CAPSTONE PLASMA FIRES -- Sofia Smallstorm
Sep 28, 2023


Deep researcher Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to discuss the capstone people and the plasma fires. Directed energy weapons are now being used worldwide to separate peoples from their lands in order to usher in UN Agenda 2025 and steal the people's birth right.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8p4Qs9rmUJoH/

Keywords
sgt reportmauidewscapstonefiressofia smallstormplasma fires

