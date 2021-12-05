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Theyre Coming For Your Babies With The Covid Death Jabs
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71 views • December 05, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report Week 48
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-surveillance-reports
OpenVARES
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Biden: everything in my power to... under 5. Now the Little Ones, Omicron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZN0MtlRenfg&;ab_channel=ManyFishers
Ontario Health Minister Uses False Data to Promote Vaccines for Children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211128164426/https://brightlightnews.com/ontario-health-minister-uses-false-data-to-promote-vaccines-for-children/
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
120 children hospitalized, province suspends Pfizer vaccine batch
https://archive.md/nUtWe
Fully Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England during November despite Booster Jab Campaign
https://web.archive.org/web/20211204111229/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/04/4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated-November/
Official Data shows Deaths of male Children are up 54% since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine
https://web.archive.org/web/20211204110922/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/04/deaths-male-children-up-54-percent-since-covid-vaccination/
Pfizer Documents Reveal Over 1,200 Vaccine Deaths Over 90-Day Trial Period
https://web.archive.org/web/20211203004106/https://nationalfile.com/pfizer-documents-reveal-1200-vaccine-deaths-90-day-trial-period/
Why hide what happens in the first two weeks after vaccination?
https://web.archive.org/web/20211202213339/https://www.hartgroup.org/why-do-they-hide-what-happens-in-the-first-two-weeks-after-vaccination/
theDTrain on social media:
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You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-surveillance-reports
OpenVARES
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Biden: everything in my power to... under 5. Now the Little Ones, Omicron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZN0MtlRenfg&;ab_channel=ManyFishers
Ontario Health Minister Uses False Data to Promote Vaccines for Children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211128164426/https://brightlightnews.com/ontario-health-minister-uses-false-data-to-promote-vaccines-for-children/
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
120 children hospitalized, province suspends Pfizer vaccine batch
https://archive.md/nUtWe
Fully Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England during November despite Booster Jab Campaign
https://web.archive.org/web/20211204111229/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/04/4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated-November/
Official Data shows Deaths of male Children are up 54% since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine
https://web.archive.org/web/20211204110922/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/04/deaths-male-children-up-54-percent-since-covid-vaccination/
Pfizer Documents Reveal Over 1,200 Vaccine Deaths Over 90-Day Trial Period
https://web.archive.org/web/20211203004106/https://nationalfile.com/pfizer-documents-reveal-1200-vaccine-deaths-90-day-trial-period/
Why hide what happens in the first two weeks after vaccination?
https://web.archive.org/web/20211202213339/https://www.hartgroup.org/why-do-they-hide-what-happens-in-the-first-two-weeks-after-vaccination/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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