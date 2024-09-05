BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Simple Fact No One Wants To Hear
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 8 months ago

There is a simple fact that is anathema to humans, especially if they are of the Christian persuasion. The strange fact is that no one can dispute the fact. Of all truths it might be the one that is the least assailable. In other words, upon hearing it, it has to be accepted. It is not as if the truth was irrelevant, such as the distance of nebula. It is a truth along the lines of the fact that the man a woman has decided to marry, has been convicted of killing his previous wives, but it seems to matter as little. No one who has ever lived can claim to have created anything physical but God. Even if you deny God, you cannot claim you made any part of the physical reality. At best, we transform it. As physics tells us, energy cannot be created or destroyed, unless on is God. This is a fact, but it is not the fact we do not wish to hear. The fact that is anathema to us is the fact that we have no right to own what we did not create. Were we to hear this with our hearts rather than just our ears, this entire Babylonian system would collapse and only the Word of God could replace it. And you do not wish to hear that, either.  

Keywords
factsimpleno one
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy