The Simple Fact No One Wants To Hear

There is a simple fact that is anathema to humans, especially if they are of the Christian persuasion. The strange fact is that no one can dispute the fact. Of all truths it might be the one that is the least assailable. In other words, upon hearing it, it has to be accepted. It is not as if the truth was irrelevant, such as the distance of nebula. It is a truth along the lines of the fact that the man a woman has decided to marry, has been convicted of killing his previous wives, but it seems to matter as little. No one who has ever lived can claim to have created anything physical but God. Even if you deny God, you cannot claim you made any part of the physical reality. At best, we transform it. As physics tells us, energy cannot be created or destroyed, unless on is God. This is a fact, but it is not the fact we do not wish to hear. The fact that is anathema to us is the fact that we have no right to own what we did not create. Were we to hear this with our hearts rather than just our ears, this entire Babylonian system would collapse and only the Word of God could replace it. And you do not wish to hear that, either.