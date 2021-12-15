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Situation Update, Dec 15, 2021 - Volcanoes, global cooling, food crop failures, inflation and crypto bubbles
Health Ranger Report
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97158 views • December 15, 2021
Very few people are tracking this, but the number of active volcanoes that are right now spewing particulate matter into the upper atmosphere is extraordinary. This page on VolcanoDiscovery.com lists volcanoes that are active right now across the globe, and it numbers in the dozens.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-15-flurry-of-active-volcanoes-will-cause-global-cooling-and-crop-failures.html

0:00 Intro
15:00 Medical News
22:00 Christmas
27:60 Global Cooling, Volcanoes, Food Crop Failures
34:14 Nord Stream 2
42:21 Liberty
56:30 Rumble
1:04:00 Finances
1:04:44 Bidenflation
1:05:50 Crypto Market
1:14:50 Tether Coin

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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mike adamsvaccinescollapsecryptocurrencypoliticshumanityeconomygenocidechaoscrisisfood collapsevolcanoesinflationexterminationdisasterscrazy newssituation update
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