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Share this beautiful moment from the Sydney Freedom Rally. We are AUSTRALIAN..!
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520 views • November 21, 2021
It's hard to watch this without shedding a tear.. Australia is waking up, the people are rising. The politicians have awoken the Aussie spirit. This Saturday 27th of November @ 12pm 100,000 + freedom protesters will return to Sydney's streets...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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