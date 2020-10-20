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Ice Cube for Republicans, Vaccine Halts, and #EndSars | A Better Tomorrow
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9 views • October 20, 2020
This week Dave and Simone do another deep dive into issues that are plaguing our planet, and yes, of course Covid-19 leads the charge.
First, Eli Lilly Pauses Covid-19 Drug Trials due to Safety Issues, and Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After Mystery Illness.
An ad in Berlin gives the middle finger to all anti-maskers
We take a look at Ice Cube’s response to criticism after it was revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, that he worked with Donald Trump‘s administration.
Finally, we head to Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari announces that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) of the Nigeria Police Force has been dissolved
The madness never stops!
First, Eli Lilly Pauses Covid-19 Drug Trials due to Safety Issues, and Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After Mystery Illness.
An ad in Berlin gives the middle finger to all anti-maskers
We take a look at Ice Cube’s response to criticism after it was revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, that he worked with Donald Trump‘s administration.
Finally, we head to Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari announces that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) of the Nigeria Police Force has been dissolved
The madness never stops!
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