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MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World?
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801 views • October 11, 2021
MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? – “Best Documentary Ever!”
Our enemies are multi triljonaires and billionaires, whose unlimited financial resources allow them to buy and deceive the whole world. If you want to see humanity liberated from their grip, then please support Stop World Control, so we can open the eyes of millions worldwide. Together we can do the impossible!
This brilliant documentary reveals how a small group of superrich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, technology, travel, food industry, governments... That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are now trying to impose the New World Order.
Here are some of the comments from viewers:
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Globe!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS!!!!! Thank you!!!!!”
WATCH, DOWNLOAD AND SHARE
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/monopoly
__________________________________
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR
https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X
AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]
Dig my best to cut out the fluff and trim the 3 hour EPIC into a more manageable 60 min summary of what was shown today.
https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://youtu.be/IDsgj-bM0aU
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Our enemies are multi triljonaires and billionaires, whose unlimited financial resources allow them to buy and deceive the whole world. If you want to see humanity liberated from their grip, then please support Stop World Control, so we can open the eyes of millions worldwide. Together we can do the impossible!
This brilliant documentary reveals how a small group of superrich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, technology, travel, food industry, governments... That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are now trying to impose the New World Order.
Here are some of the comments from viewers:
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Globe!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS!!!!! Thank you!!!!!”
WATCH, DOWNLOAD AND SHARE
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/monopoly
__________________________________
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR
https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X
AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]
Dig my best to cut out the fluff and trim the 3 hour EPIC into a more manageable 60 min summary of what was shown today.
https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://youtu.be/IDsgj-bM0aU
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
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