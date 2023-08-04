Discussing the upcoming so-called ''peace summit'' which should take place in Saudi Arabia from 5 to 6 August, world analysts and experts did not hide their surprise. The fact is that this summit will take place without the participation of not only China but also Russia. The Kyiv authorities, who associate themselves as the main organizers of this summit, have stated that they do not want to see representatives of Russia and China on the list of invited guests.

