Vaccine Passport Scheme Is Useless but a Massive Infringement of Civil Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/27/2021 Former member or European Parliament Dr. David Bull: Vaccine passport scheme is useless for preventing infection and transmission of the CCP virus, just lull people into a false sense of security, creating a two-tier system. The worst part is that it’s a massive infringement of civil liberties.