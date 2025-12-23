BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Babylon is fallen: Rome, the city on seven hills (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
667 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to R$E Productions / David Bass


The whore of Babylon, the babylonian roman catholic church, sits on the seven hills of Rome according to Revelation 17:9. She has fornicated spiritually against the Creator God of the Universe. She is the whore of Babylon which is arrayed scarlet and purple (cardinals and bishops attire respectively) and is decked with gold and precious gems (Revelation 17:1-5).


Rome is the only city, located on seven hills, that unites a church (the great whore) roman catholic church with the Vatican (beast) in Revelation 17:3.


In Revelation 18:4-5, God is pleading with roman catholics to “[...] COME OUT of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.


This is God's last angelic message to deceived roman catholics before God will miserably destroy with fire the babylonian roman catholic church in the city on seven hills, Rome.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godromeyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueseven hills
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Kremlin denies reports of plans to &#8220;restore Soviet influence&#8221;

Kremlin denies reports of plans to “restore Soviet influence”

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Ukraine&#8217;s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy