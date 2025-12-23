Babylon is fallen: Rome, the city on seven hills (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to R$E Productions / David Bass





The whore of Babylon, the babylonian roman catholic church, sits on the seven hills of Rome according to Revelation 17:9. She has fornicated spiritually against the Creator God of the Universe. She is the whore of Babylon which is arrayed scarlet and purple (cardinals and bishops attire respectively) and is decked with gold and precious gems (Revelation 17:1-5).





Rome is the only city, located on seven hills, that unites a church (the great whore) roman catholic church with the Vatican (beast) in Revelation 17:3.





In Revelation 18:4-5, God is pleading with roman catholics to “[...] COME OUT of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.





This is God's last angelic message to deceived roman catholics before God will miserably destroy with fire the babylonian roman catholic church in the city on seven hills, Rome.





