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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Total of over 500 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 10th
- Cossack regiment destroyed armored vehicles.
-9 Ukraine soldiers surrendered near the village of Novgorodskoe (New York) DPR
-Canadian mercenaries near Severodonetsk
-Destruction of Ukrainian ships in the Dnieper-Bug estuary.
-Port of Mariupol, Vessels are guarded by combat boats.