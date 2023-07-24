Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Disarming Heroes The VA's Controversial Crusade Against Veteran Gun Rights
channel image
High Hopes
2653 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published 20 hours ago

Richard Leonard


July 23, 2023


This week on the Richard Leonard Show we explore the VA's controversial proposal to restrict gun ownership among veterans as a strategy to combat rising suicide rates. Richard sheds light on a topic that challenges the very essence of veterans' rights and national security.


This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31v208-disarming-heroes-the-vas-controversial-crusade-against-veteran-gun-rights.html

Keywords
gun rightsnational securityvaheroescontroversialcrusadesuicide ratesdisarmingveterans administrationrichard leonard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket