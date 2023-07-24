BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Disarming Heroes The VA's Controversial Crusade Against Veteran Gun Rights
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • July 24, 2023

Richard Leonard


July 23, 2023


This week on the Richard Leonard Show we explore the VA's controversial proposal to restrict gun ownership among veterans as a strategy to combat rising suicide rates. Richard sheds light on a topic that challenges the very essence of veterans' rights and national security.


This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31v208-disarming-heroes-the-vas-controversial-crusade-against-veteran-gun-rights.html

Keywords
gun rightsnational securityvaheroescontroversialcrusadesuicide ratesdisarmingveterans administrationrichard leonard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
America&#8217;s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here&#8217;s Why We Must Prepare Now

America’s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here’s Why We Must Prepare Now

Mike Adams
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

Belle Carter
Uncertainty doesn&#8217;t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 1 deals

Uncertainty doesn’t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 1 deals

HRS Editors
Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy