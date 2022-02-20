Candice Keller at The Reawaken America Tour! Bringing 🔥🔥🔥

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Two former state lawmakers known for running to the right of fellow Republicans, defying health orders and advocating for a total abortion ban. Both Hood and Keller back the expansion of gun rights and oppose all abortions. The two worked together in 2020 on a bill to prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. They're also strong supporters of former president Trump, and have spread about COVID and vaccines.
Former Reps. Candice Keller, of Middletown, and Ron Hood, of Ashville
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