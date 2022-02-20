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Candice Keller at The Reawaken America Tour! Bringing 🔥🔥🔥
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113 views • February 20, 2022
Candice Keller is a former state representative for the 53rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives, which includes part of Butler County. https://secure.winred.com/hood-keller-for-ohio/donate?fbclid=IwAR2WtAx-vIfrSFz0ktp4oVyKLGj-qxJpRGFUy2izSbLy7QnZGDsEW6lq8d0 A Republican, Keller is known for her Constitutional Conservative views. In 2019, she proposed legislation to ban and end abortion in Ohio
Two former state lawmakers known for running to the right of fellow Republicans, defying health orders and advocating for a total abortion ban. Both Hood and Keller back the expansion of gun rights and oppose all abortions. The two worked together in 2020 on a bill to prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. They're also strong supporters of former president Trump, and have spread about COVID and vaccines.

Former Reps. Candice Keller, of Middletown, and Ron Hood, of Ashville
Candace Keller, Lt Gov, Ron Hood, Governor, February 19 2022, Reawakening Tour Canton Ohio, Heart Beat Bill, Ohio, Heart Beat Bill, Ohio Governor Race
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governorohiocandace kellerlt govfebruary 19 2022reawakening tour canton ohioheart beat billohio governor raceron hood
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