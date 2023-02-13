https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/11/health/ohio-train-derailment-white-noise/index.html

After a train derailment, Ohio residents are living the plot of a movie they helped make?The 2022 movie “White Noise,” was shot around Ohio and is based on a novel by Don DeLillo. The book was published in 1985, shortly after a chemical disaster in Bhopal, India, that killed nearly 4,000 people. The book and film follow the fictional Gladney family – a couple and their four kids – as they flee an “airborne toxic event” and then return home and try to resume their normal lives. Now description of news from shown video.

WKYC Channel 3: Train Derailment aftermath: East Palestine residents warned of "At Risk" drinking water | 11-02-23

— "The East Palestine Police Department is warning that drinking water may be "at risk" for some residents following last week's train derailment.

In a Facebook post, East Palestine Police Department officials said that the Portable Well Task Group will be knocking on doors today of the homes that have been identified as having "at risk" drinking water wells.

The news comes just days after officials gave the all-clear for residents to return to their homes following a fiery train derailment that happened on Friday, Feb. 3."

To add insult to injury, the Railway company responsible for this is offering just $25,000 for the residents of the town, which comes out to about $5 per person.

$100 Billion for Ukraine but average Americans are expected to accept their local water supply becoming an extreme cancer risk. Washington does not represent the interests of the people it rules over.