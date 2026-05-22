Congress: Study Finds Voters Don’t Matter

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Why Is Congress So Useless & Can It Be Fixed?
* Economist Mancur Olson summed up the problem: concentrated benefits vs. diffuse costs.
* A given policy is a small deal for the voter — but a big deal for the cartel, industry, NGO or union.
* You’ve got to change that ratio (i.e. decentralize).
* Move stuff from federal to state/local where voter benefits are more concentrated.
* Even better, get government out altogether.
* Congress will fight tooth-and-nail to give nothing to states or taxpayers.
* But if voters can break through one time, it resets the game.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (22 May 2026)