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Congress: Study Finds Voters Don’t Matter
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Why Is Congress So Useless & Can It Be Fixed?

* Economist Mancur Olson summed up the problem: concentrated benefits vs. diffuse costs.

* A given policy is a small deal for the voter — but a big deal for the cartel, industry, NGO or union.

* You’ve got to change that ratio (i.e. decentralize).

* Move stuff from federal to state/local where voter benefits are more concentrated.

* Even better, get government out altogether.

* Congress will fight tooth-and-nail to give nothing to states or taxpayers.

* But if voters can break through one time, it resets the game.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (22 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/Qrd_NErdKEk

Keywords
democratsleftistsrepublicansfederal reservegopus congressdonorsoligarchyvoterslobbyistsleftismtaxpayersdecentralizationus senatespecial interestsunipartyadministrative statepeter st ongerino establishmentconcentrated benefitsdiffuse costsvoter benefits
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