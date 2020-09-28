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Trump Flag Rally So Great They Made a Video
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20 views • September 28, 2020
Every Friday residents of Orange City Florida, hold a Trump Flag day. Many people show up to listen to music, food and drinks, and most of all wave the flag we all proud of, the "AMERICAN FLAG". Patriots
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