The Fictional You - Dead In The Water - Dead Men Tell No Tales

- You most likely do not know this...

- "they" do not see you the way you see you.

- You are a commodity.

- You are either an asset or a liability

- YOU are not who you think you are.

- Yet "they" know exactly who you are and hate you for it.

- That's why they manufacture a FAKE YOU, a YOU that "they" OWN.

- A you who willingly consents to being owned while believing the ILLUSION that you are "free".

- "They" created that ILLUSION to add value to "them" while diminishing the true value of the true you.

- "They" use secret meaning language and symbols and create "spells" which we unwittingly agree to which contractually binds us to them

- "They" do not want you to ever know the true you because the true you is the child of the TRUE God.

- "They" are hoping to make you of no value to God, so they must convince you that you are actually the YOU which "they" created on a piece of paper.

- So far, it's working because the real you doesn't realize this truth.



PRAY, pray to Yahweh the Father in the name of Yeshua(Jesus); ask for salvation, ask for wisdom, ask for ask for guidance for the things which are about to happen, above all, ask for TRUTH.

AMEN



Don't drop the ball, share the truth with others, you may be the only way they ever receive it.