Il est né, le divin Enfant by Kurt Bestor on Airus Christmas 1 – Awesome Arrangement of a Traditional Carol

A great tradition French carol, "Il est né, le divin Enfant" is the subject of this video, and the song is sure to become one of your Christmas favorites. The title can be translated "He is born, the divine Child." What a wonderful, fun arrangement on this recording. Kurt Bestor is at his best, making a traditional carol come alive for a new generation. Spectacular recording you will return to year after year, and you will even listen to it in July just to put some spring in your step.

Though this recording is an instrumental version, here is a popular English version of the lyrics:

He is born, the Heav'nly Child,

Oboes play; set bagpipes sounding.

He is born, the Heav'nly Child,

Let all sing His nativity.

'Tis four thousand years and more,

Prophets have foretold His coming.

'Tis four thousand years and more,

Have we waited this happy hour.

Chorus

Ah, how lovely, Ah, how fair,

What perfection is His graces.

Ah, how lovely, Ah, how fair,

Child divine, so gentle there. Chorus

In a stable lodged is He,

Straw is all He has for cradle.

In a stable lodged is He,

Oh how great humility! Chorus

Jesus Lord, O King with power,

Though a little babe You come here.

Jesus Lord, O King with power,

Rule o'er us from this glad hour. Chorus

