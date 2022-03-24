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After Show Convo with Teague M Parker | Ep 72 Pt 2
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0 view • March 24, 2022
We continue our chat with Teague M Parker, a Teaching Actor and Founder of Come Up Productions.
Teague shares how he transitioned into being an entrepreneur and started a new venture with a production company.
We also chat about: Muscle Building; tools to let go; sailing of the Heart; unblocking the flow; willingness to be authentic; acting as if versus fake it til you make it; learning life skills; being a conscious creator and destroyer; path of Self awareness; the Human Experience; a-ha moments; an ideal life; and who knows what.
Learn more about Teague: https://www.ComeUpProductions.com
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Teague M Parker.
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You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Teague shares how he transitioned into being an entrepreneur and started a new venture with a production company.
We also chat about: Muscle Building; tools to let go; sailing of the Heart; unblocking the flow; willingness to be authentic; acting as if versus fake it til you make it; learning life skills; being a conscious creator and destroyer; path of Self awareness; the Human Experience; a-ha moments; an ideal life; and who knows what.
Learn more about Teague: https://www.ComeUpProductions.com
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Teague M Parker.
= = = = = = = = = = =
You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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