DR JANE RUBY - How about that, Senator Johnson?
229 views
Delacabra
Published 20 hours ago

Dr. Jane talks about Senator Ron Johnson and how he chooses whom to put on his lists. Dr. Jane has a few candidates for his lists.

In the linked video, Dr. Jane discusses the realities of what we can expect from the C19 shots in how deaths and injury will play out. According to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the most well known front line doctors, the worst is yet to be seen. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

