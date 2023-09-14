⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (14 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 September 2023)

▫️ In Donetsk direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/30464) units of the Yug Group of Forces utilising the results of aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, and artillery strikes repelled eight attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 80th Airborne Assault Brigade and 59th Motorised Brigade near Klescheevka, Berdichi, Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy's losses for the day have amounted to around 350 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, three U.S.-made M777 and M109 howitzers, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ One ammunition depot of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade has been hit close to Dileevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30465), units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled three attacks by the AFU 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade and 71st Jaeger Brigade close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Up to 95 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, U.S.-made M777 and M119 artillery howitzers, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers were wiped out.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30466), the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled one attack of an assault detachment of the AFU 128rd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 140 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30467), the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled one attack of an assault detachment of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Seversk, Grigorovka, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30468), the Zapad Group of Forces units, air strikes, and artillery fire repelled one attack of the AFU 30th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️The enemy suffered losses of up to 130 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles in this direction during the day.

▫️ In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one AFU M777 artillery howitzer, one M109 Paladin artillery system, as well as one US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were neutralised.

▫️ Two AFU ammunition depots were annihilated close to Berestovoye and Tikhoye (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 70 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer, were neutralised by fire.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day.

▫️ In addition, one P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station was destroyed near Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Two command posts of the AFU 100th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 15th regiment of Ukraine's National Guard were hit near Serebryanka and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ One AFU ammunition depot was wiped out close to Trudovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russian air defence units intercepted four HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️ Furthermore, during the day, 53 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised and suppressed by radio electronic warfare means close to Verkhnekamenka, Topolevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Vasilevka, Krasnaya Gora (Donetsk People's Republic), Novofedorovka, Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region), Aleshki and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 467 airplanes and 249 helicopters, 6,759 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defence missile systems, 11,826 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,150 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,374 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,982 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.