MULTI MILLION DOLLAR HOME DECIMATED -- JOHN LORD FIRE CAPTAIN SPEAKS!

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The Healthy American Peggy Hall
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Here is the link to full JOHN LORD VIDEO INTERVIEW:
https://youtu.be/Y_L2yNba1BQ
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WATCH NEXT:
"Things That DON'T ADD UP in the COASTAL FIRE"
https://youtu.be/eq8SymrA4Us
"OC GOING UP IN FLAMES"
https://youtu.be/MzvjuGIN0EE
PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:
https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur
HOW TO WIN IN COURT:
https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7
PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx
FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn
PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
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11:00 am Mon-Fri for positive encouragement
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TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall
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PRIVATE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv
SNAIL MAIL:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!
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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.
ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL
At the helm of Truth & Freedom.
Educator, encourager and activist.
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.
Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.
Promoting human rights, civil rights, animal welfare and natural healthy living.
www.thehealthyamerican.org