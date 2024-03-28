Jesse Watters | Sexual blackmail in democrat politics? Yes.... More than you think.

For two decades, Diddy was the Democrats’ biggest black celebrity influencer. Democrats used Diddy’s charisma, star power and street cred in the black community, every single election. He was a political enforcer and in the back pocket of the powerful. That made him powerful, with a free pass.





Now if Diddy’s found guilty, he’s a combination of Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. So how prevalent is sexual blackmail in American industry and Democrat politics? It’s more than you think. And the powerful not only tolerate it, they participate in it.





https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1773149397909389471?s=20