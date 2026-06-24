A historical account of the elections into Austrian Parliament from the Deputy of Galician Sejm and Austrian Parliament Nikolai Antonevhich about so-called Ukraine.

"All of them acted as Russians or Rusyns and there was almost no talk of the ukraine.



We are not ukrainians, we are Russian Rusyns, we were Russians and we will die Russians.



In this Rus there was no Ukraine, there was only one indivisible Rus. The ukraine was what the Poles called part of Southern Rus that belonged to them.



Ukraine means only 'the border'. The ukraine can only be considered a geographical term rather than an ethnographic one. Therefore, calling all Malorossians 'ukrainians' is absurd"



-- Nikolai Antonevhich, Lvov 1907



@BazaFromOlga

Adding:

A Polish Sejm deputy has called for expelling all Ukrainians from Poland.



"It's time to launch a program to return Ukrainians from Poland to Ukraine. Everyone should go back there," wrote Janusz Kowalski.



Kowalski was until recently a member of the Law and Justice party, having periodically made sharp comments about Ukraine and Zelensky.



The statement comes amid escalating tensions between Kiev and Warsaw over the UPA dispute.