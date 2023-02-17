Pascal Najadi - WORLD'S FIRST Criminal Case Lodged in Switzerland for COVID & Vaccine Crimes!!!

Maria Zeee





Feb 17, 2023





Retired Banker Pascal Najadi joins us to discuss his lodgement of the world's first criminal case launched in Switzerland against the government for COVID and "Vaccine" crimes. Mr. Najadi also discusses the urgency around stopping the IHR Amendments/Pandemic Treaty immediately.





To follow Pascal Najadi's work visit the below links:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkXPT7MNc-WkDSIxE6z8nsg, https://rumble.com/user/neutralswiss, https://t.me/PascalNajadiNEWS, Twitter: @bitcoin1967, www.konkret.media





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!





If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':





https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29vlue-pascal-najadi-worlds-first-criminal-case-lodged-in-switzerland-for-covid-an.html



