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These Things Can Influence Crypto Trading #shorts
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51 views • June 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/0KndwIiUF64
How much influence does social media have on cryptocurrency? 👀
Pro Trader, CFO, and Chief Market Strategist at MoneyStocks.com, Garreth Soloway, reveals how social media can drive crypto trading.
Garreth shares that the crypto trade is primarily driven by TWO emotions: greed and fear. 🤑
And these emotions can make crypto go up or drop.
What are your 2 cents about this message? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/0KndwIiUF64
How much influence does social media have on cryptocurrency? 👀
Pro Trader, CFO, and Chief Market Strategist at MoneyStocks.com, Garreth Soloway, reveals how social media can drive crypto trading.
Garreth shares that the crypto trade is primarily driven by TWO emotions: greed and fear. 🤑
And these emotions can make crypto go up or drop.
What are your 2 cents about this message? Let us know in the comments.
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