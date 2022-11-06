Create New Account
America is REAPING the WHIRLWIND
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 18 days ago

A PROPHETIC WARNING from Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust - Powderly TEXAS turns to POWDERLY dust! More than 17 tornadoes in the STATES yesterday (November 4, 2022). America is REAPING the WHIRLWIND. We're HERE! TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com How much DESTRUCTION will it TAKE for AMERICA to come to its SENSES? Watch and see! 

Our videos on Rumble, Brighteon and YouTube, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "monetization" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized.  The advertizing banners that appear at the bottom of Our videos on Brighteon are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.



brett kavanaughsenateomgroe v wadesupreme court justiceconfirmation hearingthe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesswing vote

