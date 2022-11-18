[Nov 16, 2022] [LIVE Artemis Launch Coverage by NADA | Aim for the Impossible Moon! Join Esfake, Lyre and SciManDave]

Become a channel member to get some perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ/join

All my links including telegram:

http://linktr.ee/jeranism

Join Rokfin:

http://rokfin.com/jeranism





For notifications when I post a video or go LIVE follow:

http://t.me/jeranismshow





Links to my old videos, new videos and ways to support the channel!

New Videos: http://rokfin.com/jeranism

Old Videos: http://odysee.com/@jeranism

upport Options are below! I very much appreciate the support.

Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism

Credit Card: http://buymeacoffee.com/jeranism

Cash App: $jeranism

Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344

WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com

EMAIL ME: [email protected]

Best Way To Reach Me: Telegram http://t.me/jeranism





PLEASE NOTE

I don't have time to look at all the comments so one of the filters or my mods may have got you. If so, sorry... try again!





Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!