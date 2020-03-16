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Twin landspout Tornadoes in Morocco!!
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70 views • March 16, 2020
Twin landspout tornadoes formed in Oued Zem, Khouribga Province, Morocco during the afternoon hours (LT) of March 15, 2020.
At this time, there are no reports of damage or injuries.
Landspouts are usually smaller and weaker than supercell tornadoes and do not form from a mesocyclone or pre-existing rotation in the cloud. On rare occasions, a landspout can be as strong as an EF-3 tornado.
At this time, there are no reports of damage or injuries.
Landspouts are usually smaller and weaker than supercell tornadoes and do not form from a mesocyclone or pre-existing rotation in the cloud. On rare occasions, a landspout can be as strong as an EF-3 tornado.
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