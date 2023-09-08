Divine Truth Teacher, People Are Attracted to Sincerity Not to Facade, Even Small Change Has Incredible Power, It’s the Honesty That Appeals to the Hearts of Others, You Are Allowed to Be Yourself

17 views • •

Full Original:https://youtu.be/SBrEYWNRf0k?si=lvbw_TyCzX8V-X1n 20120829 Discussion With Jesus & Mary - Emotions & Other Matters

Cut: 16m19s - 22m13s

Website: https://www.divinetruth.com



Keywords soul food express yourself divine love path soul condition soul healing personal journey soul search feel everything i want to heal my soul soul transformation with god feel to heal driven by truth not fear precious child of god soul awakening i want to know everything share the truth sincerity vs insincerity arrogance and judgement allowed to be yourself attracted to sincerity anger and frustration divine truth teacher honesty and truth brave soul student and teacher