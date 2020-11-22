Weekend 3 pack of corona, Russians drink sanitizer, die, Kelly Loeffler tests + and thanksgiving fun

#Russia #KellyLoeffler #Thanksgiving #Sanitizer #Flights #Corona



Seven people have died after drinking coronavirus hand sanitiser in Russia.



Two more remain in a coma in an intensive care ward, say reports.



A group of nine people drank the antiseptic hand wash when the alcohol ran out at a party on Thursday in Tomtor village in the Tattinsky district of the country's largest region, Yakutia.



The first three victims were a 41-year-old woman and two men aged 27 and 59. Six others were flown by a medical evacuation aircraft to regional capital Yakutsk.



On Friday three more men died, aged 28, 32 and 69. One more death was reported today.



Federal public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor reported: 'Nine cases of poisoning with sanitiser have been registered, including seven that were fatal .'



The regional state prosecutor said: 'The poisoning took place as a result of drinking sanitiser.'



Partygoers drank the sanitiser - 69 per cent methanol - which had been sold as a hand cleanser during the pandemic.



Health officials warned locals not to drink the Russian-made antiseptic.



A criminal case has been opened.