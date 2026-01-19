UFOs, Disclosure & the ET Influence on Human History Part 1 Jean Broida & Brian Ruhe

Quick recap

On Dec. 27, 2025, Jean Broida and Brian Ruhe continued their discussion on Brian’s extraterrestrial hypothesis and sources, focusing on the implications of alien contact on human society and consciousness. Jean shared insights from her book "Unknown Objects" and highlighted the historical context of UFO sightings, including the Foo Fighters and the Phoenix Lights. They explored the potential influence of extraterrestrial beings on human history, technology, and spiritual evolution, with Jean emphasizing the need for caution in interpreting alien intentions. Brian presented his hypothesis on the gradual introduction of ET technologies and ideas to prepare humanity for a multi-dimensional paradigm. They discussed the role of intelligence agencies in shaping public perception of aliens and the possibility of a 3D to 5D transition. Jean expressed skepticism about the benevolence of all extraterrestrial beings and questioned the long-term impact of human civilization.





Summary





UFO Cases and ET Hypotheses

Jean shared her insights on the global elite, including the Rothschilds, and their alleged connections to reptilian beings. They agreed on the existence of both benevolent and malevolent extraterrestrial forces influencing humanity. The conversation touched on the prevention of nuclear war by extraterrestrials and the historical context of Cold War tensions.





Humanity's Tribal and Cosmic Fate

Jean and Brian discussed the concept of mutual assured destruction and the appearance of tall white or Nordic entities offering spiritual advancement in exchange for stopping warlike behavior. They explored the idea that humans are tribal by nature and that primitive tribes still exist, with Jean suggesting that these tribes may possess secret knowledge. They also discussed the role of good extraterrestrials in preventing harm, with Brian suggesting that karma plays a part in human development. Jean mentioned her familiarity with Majestic 12 and the CIA's denial of its existence, while Brian shared information about reverse-engineering efforts on extraterrestrial crafts and credible testimony about American involvement in creating alien reproductive vehicles since the 1950s.





UFOs, Aliens, and Disclosure

Jean discussed a book about a female nurse who communicated with an alien entity, which led to the alien sharing Earth's history with the military. Brian mentioned that Ben Rich, former head of Lockheed Skunk Works, claimed humans already have the means to travel among the stars, though these technologies are locked up in black projects. They also discussed the concept of controlled disclosure regarding the extraterrestrial presence, with Jean suggesting that the CIA could have softened the public's reaction to UFOs more effectively. The conversation touched on how religions might be threatened by the revelation of extraterrestrial life, and Jean shared her experience finding ancient UFO schematics in Hindu texts.





Extraterrestrial Influence and Human History

Jean and Brian discussed ancient Egyptian art depicting a light bulb and its possible connection to advanced technology, suggesting that human civilization may have been influenced by extraterrestrial beings. They explored the concept of institutional deception and cover-ups regarding UFOs and the potential for a more peaceful coexistence with alien species. Jean expressed regret over missed opportunities for a more harmonious relationship with extraterrestrials, citing historical events like the 1950s Geneva Accord and a meeting involving President Eisenhower, which could have led to a different outcome if handled differently. They also reflected on the challenges of achieving global peace and the role of human emotions in conflict.





🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions





📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/





🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.





🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...





🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe





📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/