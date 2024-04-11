As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

12/4/24 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 1237777



11/4/24 Misconduct reports Vanessa Jardine:1934859, 0925255 for G-POLA being at ground level twice

https://rumble.com/v4otc5w-gang-stalking-and-electronic-harassment-protest-in-london.html

Gang Stalking & Electronic Harassment Protest in London

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking.

United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)



14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim



12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



15. A method of operating a multi-functional radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) system, comprising the steps of: utilizing an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna to direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target; utilizing a targeting system to locate the target, the targeting system including a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target; aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system; and integrating at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.



0002] Radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) systems are known in the art for directing high power RF, microwave and/or millimeter wave electromagnetic energy to destroy or disrupt a target. Although RFDE systems typically serve as military weapons, RFDE systems need not be limited to weapon systems. For example, RFDE systems of the present invention may be used for non-military purposes such as destroying or disrupting foreign objects, contaminants, undesirable atmospheric conditions, or other types of targets.

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

(Clause 39) No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any way, nor will we proceed with force against him, or send others to do so, except by the lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (Section 43 is invalid all police are government agents therefore they are terrorists) Terrorism is government by intimidation

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

