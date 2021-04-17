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Diverticulitis Prevention and Reversal
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153 views • April 17, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) Diverticulitis is very preventable and even reversible, but unfortunately the medical establishment has thoroughly convinced the masses that this is another incurable illness you must live with for the rest of your life, so be sure to take your drugs –that's a big fat lie! ALL man-made diseases are reversible! You just need to start eating MealBetix daily and your colon will actually heal. Yes, healing your colon is actually possible, despite popular belief. It's so simple! https://mealbetix.com
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