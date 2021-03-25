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Ep.222 - Zuzanna on health and easily healing her skin and breast cancer
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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32 views • March 25, 2021
#Adrian # health #breastCancer
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Zuzanna has spent most of her life looking at alternative ways of looking after herself, around when she was 15 years old. More recently she had a brush with skin and breast cancer and easily healed herself in very short time, with cancer being the effect and not the cause of the problem.

In this episode we learn more about her story and her outlook and approach to health.

From Zuzanna:
Hi, Adrain,
That was a very fine conversation. Loved it - it flowed naturally and organically. Thanks so much for having me on your channel. I hope we can talk again together over time, officially or unofficially.

Just in case you want to include some links with the video about the cancer subject, I'm pasting the Cansema black salve link, and a link to order the Black Salve book in case folks are interested.

https://www.alphaomegalabs.com/cansemar-black-topical-salve-22g.html

https://gregcaton.com/store/black-salve-paperback-edition.html

And also Greg Caton's alternative healing site - a ton of info here: https://www.altcancer.com/

And if you wanted to put my website link as well, here is the home page: https://zuzannavee.wordpress.com/

Thank you again, Adrian, for a joyful exchange! Keep up the great work!
Zuzanna


If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
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--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---


Tags:
health, skin cancer, breast cancer, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionbreast cancerdiseaseskin cancerwell beingadrian
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