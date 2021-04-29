Miles Guo, Chloé Zhao Won Honor for Chinese People & All Asians

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4/26/2021 Mr. Guo commented on Chloé Zhao, who won the honor for the Chinese people and all Asians. The current culture in China cannot produce a great talent like Chloé because parents with high expectations push their children too hard. Many film directors in China have the chance to become as great as Chloé Zhao, but they choose money and darkness over the truth.