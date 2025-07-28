Trump really loves deadlines or lies: From 50 days, now suddenly it's 10–12 days

Trump really loves deadlines. The latest one — aimed at Russia — is now 10–12 days. In other words, we’re back to his classic “two weeks.”

Adding what Dmitry Medvedev said:

@MedvedevRussiaE

Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:

1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!

https://x.com/MedvedevRussiaE/status/1949870764938711343