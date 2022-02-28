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Ukraine is Fighting FOR the NEW WORLD ORDER!
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123 views • February 28, 2022
The Truth Comes Out about the War between Russia and the Ukraine.
Companion article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/ukraine-is-fighting-for-the-new-world-order/
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudyk - "We not only fight for Ukraine, we fight for this NEW WORLD ORDER, for the Democratic Countries. We knew we are the shield for the Euro."
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Companion article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/ukraine-is-fighting-for-the-new-world-order/
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudyk - "We not only fight for Ukraine, we fight for this NEW WORLD ORDER, for the Democratic Countries. We knew we are the shield for the Euro."
Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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