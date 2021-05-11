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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0059 - Hunter James Wise - Hunter is remembered
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1 view • May 11, 2021
Johnson, who was Hunter’s mother’s boyfriend, was babysitting Hunter, when Hunter defecated in his pants. Johnson responded by punching him in the mouth, whipping him, then forcing him to lie down in a bathtub of scalding water. Hunter died from shock.
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