The Scientific Principles behind Extraterrestrial Technologies

Dr. Michael Salla





January 31, 2023





Dave Rossi has been working with a number of government scientists involved in classified projects to better understand and reverse engineer advanced technologies associated with zero point energy, exotic propulsion systems, mind body navigation, holographic healing, etc. Elena Danaan has had direct contact experiences with extraterrestrials who have exposed her to similar technologies used in their ships, and explained some of the scientific principles behind them. Rossi confirmed that some of the scientists he is communicating with do monitor Danaan's public communications for clues on how to better understand and develop the principles she has revealed for advanced technology projects.





In this Exopolitics Today interview, Dave Rossi and Elena Danaan cover a range of advanced technologies used by extraterrestrials and how the principles behind them might be applied for developing similar technologies on Earth. Several of the patents granted to Dr. Salvatore Pais on behalf of the US Navy were discussed to identify how extraterrestrial technologies compare to similar human inventions.





Dave Rossi's Generation Zed podcast is available at: https://www.youtube.com/@generationzed4767

His Patreon account is available at: https://www.patreon.com/generationzed





Elena Danaan's website is https://www.elenadanaan.org/

Her YouTube channel is: https://www.youtube.com/@ElenaDanaan





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8shru-UXzRk



