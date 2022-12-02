Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Falco AX11 Holster: Get the Style You Love With Comfort You Deserve
41 views
channel image
The Rogue Banshee
Published 21 hours ago |

Looking for a comfortable, stylish leather holster? Look no further than the Falco AX11 holster! This holster is handmade and hand-carved from the finest leather, and it's perfect for anyone who wants a luxurious and comfortable holster. But act quick, this holster is only available to order until December 24th!


The Falco AX11 holster is designed to be the perfect fit for your pistol, and it's perfect for any activity. Whether you're out shooting the range or need a great EDC holster, the Falco AX11 holster will match your style everywhere.


You deserve a great IWB holster! Treat yourself today.

#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee


*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee


Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:51 Hand Made and Hand Carved

1:17 Cut for red dots

1:45 IWB and Belt Clip

2:17 Fit and Finish

2:41 Retention and draw

3:00 Hand Carved by Falco

3:34 Final thoughts


-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------


-------

Gear that I run


Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3


Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC


Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL


My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------


-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------


The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.


Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

Keywords
gunsgunleatheredceveryday carryholsteriwb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket