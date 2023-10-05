Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 5, 2023

Episode 2122 - Actress Julia Ormand sues Disney. No zombie Apocalypse yesterday. Blue cities are crime ridden. George Orwell discussed as Biden administration says Covid mandates never happened. Read your Bible. Mental illness is everywhere. 100 million with heart damage from clot shot? Plus much much more! Great news packed show today!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.