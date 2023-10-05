Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 5, 2023
Episode 2122 - Actress Julia Ormand sues Disney. No zombie Apocalypse yesterday. Blue cities are crime ridden. George Orwell discussed as Biden administration says Covid mandates never happened. Read your Bible. Mental illness is everywhere. 100 million with heart damage from clot shot? Plus much much more! Great news packed show today!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

