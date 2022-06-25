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Bible prophecy: hell will prevail over the Catholic church
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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71 views • June 25, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 25, 2022.

Matthew 16:18 is often quoted by members of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church who claim that their church will be protected by God. The verse says: And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

Revelation 18:7 states that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church claims that she is a queen and shall see no sorrow.

Little do Catholics know that Revelation 17:16 and Revelation 18:9 speak about the absolute and complete destruction of their church which will bring great joy in heaven according to Revelation 19:1-4.

To all Catholics, dear Catholics, please follow God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 which says, And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

Now, like never before, is the time to leave the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and to follow the one and only Christ of the Bible.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christhellyeshuabible prophecycatholic churchsonelohimgodhead
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