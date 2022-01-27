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Ernst Zündel - Footage From Inside Zündel's Home After Arson Attack
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65 views • January 27, 2022
This video shows the ruins of Toronto activist Ernst Zündel's home a few days after it was attacked by terrorists. Much of the possessions and literature destroyed in the attack were originals or otherwise irreplaceable. Though much of the Cabbagetown property was destroyed in the arson attack, it was soon rebuilt and still stands today as a rental property typically occupied by students of nearby Ryerson University. It can be found at 206 Carlton Street. Zündel left Canada and the home behind in 2000.
Featuring a few words from Zündel colleague and local activist Eugen Ernst.
Featuring a few words from Zündel colleague and local activist Eugen Ernst.
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