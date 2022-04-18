© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine, sends formal letter warning World News WION
Follow
0
Share
Report
228 views • April 18, 2022
WION. Apr 16, 2022
Recently, US President Joe Biden announced $800 mn worth of military aid to Ukraine. Russia sent a diplomatic note to the United States to stop arming Ukraine. To get more details, we're joined by Fred Weir, Russian Affairs Expert.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddrnHf-zeIg
Recently, US President Joe Biden announced $800 mn worth of military aid to Ukraine. Russia sent a diplomatic note to the United States to stop arming Ukraine. To get more details, we're joined by Fred Weir, Russian Affairs Expert.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddrnHf-zeIg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.