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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - Historic International Peace of Proclamation - Justice Anna Webinar
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51 views • November 19, 2021
We had very important things taking place. A historic International Proclamation Peace. Peace has been declared, no more WAR. No more civil war, no more mercenary conflict among the international boarders of the union. Follow this link to read the Peace Proclamation https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/federal-record/ It's critical document that effect every single being on earth. Please notice everyone you know that Peace had been declared. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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