THE ANSWER IS EASY - THE QUESTIONS ARE WRONG (SHARE)

Oct 19, 2023
AVOID AN APOCALYPSE - INSTRUCTION MANUAL
**LINKS (To screen-shots)**
Zero Hedge Articles -
1) https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-evacuates-residents-28-towns-near-lebanese-border-hezbollah-attacks-increase
2) https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-israel-agrees-netanyahu-looks-other-team-did-hospital-strike
Palestinian displacement a red line for Jordan — FM (Jordan Times)
https://www.jordantimes.com/news/local/palestinian-displacement-red-line-jordan-%E2%80%94-fm
Jordan, Egypt will not be able to take in refugees: King Abdullah (Al Mayadeen)
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/neither-jordan-nor-egypt-will-be-able-to-take-refugees:-king
Old Testament (Zechariah) - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%201&version=NIV
